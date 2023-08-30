'Sons of Anarchy' Star Drea de Matteo Launches OnlyFans

Actress Drea de Matteo has joined OnlyFans. The Sons of Anarchy star, who is also well-known for her role of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, launched her OnlyFans profile earlier this week and is charging viewers $15 a month for exclusive uncensored content on the subscription-only social media platform.

After telling her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers "ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW" alongside a sultry photo, de Matteo launched her OnlyFans with a NSFW photo of herself sitting on a bed smoking a cigarette in nothing but a pair of knee-high leopard-print boots, according to Deadline. USA Today reports that the actress gave a nod to her acting career, The Sopranos in particular, in her bio, which reads, "THE SOPORNOS."

The launch of her OnlyFans account comes a year after de Matteo first teased that she could one day join the site. Back in September 2022, the actress, 51, shared a video to Instagram captioned, "BDB3 Only Fans page coming soon," before adding, "jk On my back cuz @uvways hid my cherry red walker." The actress is just the latest celebrity to join the platform, which was first started in 2016. Other celebrities on the site include Cardi B, Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Denise Richards, Amber Rose, Tyga and Chris Brown.

While de Matteo hasn't addressed her decision to join the site, in a 2021 interview with NME, she said she wished she would have "maximized" on her Sopranos role more, telling the outlet, "Looking back, I think: 'Silly girl, you had a talent for that. You should have maximized on that accent, being from Queens, being a New Yorker.' But instead I wanted to work against it and it didn't work in my favour. If you want to see Christopher Walken, you wanna see Christopher Walken, you know what I mean? You don't wanna watch him do Shakespeare."

De Matteo appeared as a series regular on The Sopranos in the role of Adriana La Cerva for the first five seasons, taking home an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series in 2004. She later returned for two additional episodes in 2006. The actress is also well-known for her role as Wendy Case on Sons of Anarchy. Her other credits include Desperate Housewives, Shades of Blue, A Million Little Things, Paradise City, and Mayans M.C., among many others.