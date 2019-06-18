‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Tweets Ron Perlman Throwback Photo, and Fans Are Hurting Now

Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter recently tweeted out a throwback photo of SoA star Ron Perlman, and it has fans feeling the hurt.

The photo appears to be from back when Perlman was still starring in the motorcycle gang series, which his character was shockingly killed off of ahead of the final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a caption of the photo, Sutter shared the quote, “Nothing more dangerous than a guy who knows he’s already dead,” which is something that Perlman’s character Clay Morrow once said on the show.

Now, fans of the show are are once again mourning the death of Clay and the end of the series, with one person tweeting back, “Hated to see him end.”

“BRING BACK THE SONS,” another person exclaimed.

“I have the complete series on DVD. I cant help but start it over every time I finish it. Absolutely love SOA!” someone else said.

“SOA ! sure do miss that show….thank God for DVDs lol,” one other fan wrote.

I’ve watched twice this year. I’ll probably watch it once more before this year ends. ❤️ — Terry Cruz (@HelicopterMom_2) June 14, 2019

After exiting Sons of Anarchy, Perlman did an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air and spoke about his time on the show. Over the course of the conversation, Perlman revealed that he did know how to ride a motorcycle before taking on the role of Clay, after first learning “to ride…for a movie that never happened.”

“So just as I was getting my sea legs under me, it got pulled out from under me. And I never rode any more than that until Sons Of Anarchy came around. And depending on who you ask, I never did much riding after the fact, either,” he then added, confessing, “Me and the bike – we – let’s put it this way – I’d rather be eating Haagen-Dazs.”

Perlman later opened up about whether he and the other stars of the show met with any real motorcycle gang members ahead of the series being picked up.

“That was all done for us. You know, Kurt Sutter created the show. He spent a lot of time in Northern Cali, hanging out with the real deal guys,” Perlman admitted. “What you see in a lot of movies – you see a lot of movies about motorcycle gangs, and everybody’s scratching, and everybody’s fat and everybody’s hairy. And, you know, it’s kind of like – it’s almost like a caricature version.”

“We really – not we, but Kurt really went out of his way to make sure that we had the endorsement of the M.C. world because we took the time to be as authentic and as subtle and as gray – rather than black and white – as we possibly could be,” he added. “So I laud him for that.”