‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Reportedly ‘Happy the Way Things Are’ With Rumored Girlfriend Allison Dunbar

Sons of Anarchy alum Ron Perlman is currently happy with his romantic situation with actress Allison Dunbar. According to InTouch Weekly, he’s enjoying spending time with Dunbar but isn’t out to “rock the boat” by rushing into a serious relationship too soon.

Perlman recently filed for divorce from wife Opal Stone Perlman after 38 years of marriage, placing some focus on the actor and his personal life. This led to sightings of the Sons of Anarchy star kissing his co-star Allison Dunbar only days after filing for the separation.

The pair work together on StartUp and have been spotted together on social media by fans, with chatter really kicking into high gear after the divorce filing. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Perlman has been liking Dunbar’s posts on Instagram and fueling the relationship rumors.

Now InTouch Weekly points out that his “likes” extend to reality, though maybe not enough for Dunbar.

“Now that Ron has finally filed for divorce from his wife, Opal, after a whopping 35 years, his girlfriend Allison is itching for a little more security,” a source told the outlet about Perlman and Dunbar. “Ron and Allison have a good thing going, but he doesn’t want to lose her either. So stay tuned, under these new circumstances, she wants more and he’s fine with the way things are, this romance is still developing.”

Perlman submitted paperwork to cease his marriage on November 5, ending his marriage of over three decades after being spotted in public without his wedding ring.

Dunbar started her acting career back in 1994, appearing in roles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Sopranos. She also is a member of The Groundlings, sharing her own experience with the legendary theater in an Instagram post back in October.

“When I moved to LA and saw my first show at the Groundlings, I thought they were the funniest people on earth… If you had told me I were to become one of them, I would never have believed it. This place gave me the opportunity to unleash my creative lunacy on the world, the greatest of idiot friends, and a second home,” Dunbar wrote.

While most of the photos shared by Dunbar over the past year come off as shots featuring two co-stars, there have been some interest shots posted to social media. One even features Perlman and his daughter Blake.