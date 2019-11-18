‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson Pays Homage to ‘Stranger Things’ With ‘Neverending Story’ Dance

Sons of Anarchy alum Kenny Johnson is a self-professed “huge” Stranger Things fan, and the actor recently paid homage to the show by doing his own take on the Neverending Story dance from Season 3. In a post on Instagram, Johnson re-shared a clip from his TikTok account, which features him delivering a few moves from the dance. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Huge fan of Stranger Things, Neverending Story. Jelli wanted me to this… we’ve seen the series about 40 times. Choreographed by Angelica. Ps. The tic tock is for my daughter. Yes. Jelli wanted me to do it then taped me!”

Many of Johnson’s fans have since been commenting on the post, with one joking, “If I did that in public they would probably think I need to go to The nut House LOL.”

“This is awesome! I love the way you are 110% involved with everything Jelli does,” someone else said. “She is such a lucky girl to have an amazing dad!”

Johnson daughter’s real name is Angelica, and the pair have actually worked together on-screen several times before, with one being when they appeared on CBS’ hit action-drama S.W.A.T. in 2018.

Ahead of the episode, Johnson spoke with the network’s Miami, Florida affiliate and commented on what made that time different from the others.

“This one was really intimate,” he confessed. “I personally had dyslexia and didn’t know until I was 23 years old. I couldn’t read and I had a below 2nd grade reading level. I didn’t understand why and just thought I was stupid. I would get kicked out of acting classes because they thought I was difficult. I went an institute and was there for about six months. I then found a private instructor for about three or four years to work on this.”

“That is very intimate to me and then they wrote a dyslexia storyline for Angelica,” Johnson went on to share. “She can read better than I did at her age, but I can definitely tell she has little symptoms of things that I have. It was interesting to watch and it was interesting to have her in a part where she can’t read at all. She was great at being in the moment. There were a lot of magic moments. I relate to her and I want to help her and I remember the embarrassment.”

“There’s something about my daughter that’s really great,” he also said. “You just feel like it’s you and her no matter how many people or cameras are around. It’s like when I worked with Holly Hunter or Forrest Whitaker. They have this ability to be so present. She was able to do that within what we were doing on S.W.A.T. I just didn’t want to suck for her. I was nervous because I wanted her to be great and at the same time, I need to exist in these moments as purely as possible. She lives in the moment and then the next moment she is asking for a treat.”

