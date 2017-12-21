Why Some Women Will Want to Avoid Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Post

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement Wednesday was joy-filled and heartfelt. But for many women, it could bring up unpleasant feelings.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian, 33, captioned, in part, a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Motherhood blog Romper notes that Kardashian’s lovely note about becoming a mother could imply to people who have had trouble getting pregnant that there’s something wrong with them, when in fact, fertility problems are fairly common.

According to Baby Center, eighty percent of couples get pregnant within half a year of trying to conceive, while women between the ages of 30 and 33 have a 58 percent chance of getting pregnant after a round of IVF, according to Hunter IVF.

If women are still having a hard time getting pregnant, this kind of public celebration of can feel depressing.

But they might also be able to take hope from Kardashian’s situation.

The Revenge Body cast member struggled openly with fertility issues during her marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and underwent a uterine exam in the season 13 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians due to concerns about her ability to have children.

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” she said in a confessional after her tests came back normal. “Now I have so many other things to think about. Do I wanna have my own baby now? I don’t know. I’m at a crossroads.”

After so many years wanting a child, Kardashian said she was “nervous” about revealing her pregnancy news to her fans.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she wrote in her announcement. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Later, she tweeted that she was “overwhelmed” by the love she was getting from fans.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

