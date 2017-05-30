Sofia Vergara Reveals Bizarre Throwback Photo With Completely Naked Man In The Background

A popular trend on social media is to share old photos that you might have forgotten to post on Thursdays and Fridays, using hashtags to reflect “Throwback Thursday” or “Flashback Friday.” Modern Family star Sofia Vergara recently posted her own throwback photo, which features a nude man sitting on a stool in the corner.

#tbt 🤣 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 25, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! might recognize the man as Guillermo Rodriguez, the host’s right-hand man.

The TV personality began as a security guard for the late-night talk show, but his quirky demeanor quickly made him a staple of the show, with Kimmel regularly incorporating him into various different bits.

It’s unclear when the photo Vergara posted was taken or what type of sketch she might have participated in, but without any sort of context, it surely makes for a bizarre scene.

In Modern Family, Vergara stars as Gloria, the outspoken wife to curmudgeonly Jay and mom to the mature for his age Manny. A number of Vergara’s followers couldn’t help but point out that Guillermo looked similar to an adult version of Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny, especially due to the picture’s blurry nature.

The ABC sitcom has become one of the most popular sitcoms on TV, thanks in large part to Vergara’s comedic chops and the ensemble of quirky characters.

With the most recent season having wrapped, the actress can focus on other projects she has in the works, like promoting this summer’s The Emoji Movie, in which she plays the Flamenco Dancer emoji.

“I thought it was a great adventure and who doesn’t like an emoji?” Vergara revealed about why she took the role. “I thought it was going to be a perfect role for me because people are always saying that I look like her!”

Much like the ensemble talent of Modern Family, The Emoji Movie also features a talented cast of performers, including T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, Patrick Stewart, Jennifer Coolidge, and Christina Aguilera.

The Emoji Movie hits theaters July 28 while Modern Family will return for its ninth season this fall.

