Sofia Vergara Reveals Throwback Halloween Photo From 1987

Halloween fell on a Thursday this year, so Modern Family star Sofia Vergara used the opportunity to share a throwback photo from more than 30 years ago. Vergara shared a photo showing her friends having fun in school, wearing their school uniforms, with added pumpkin decorations. In the photos, Veraga is seen wearing different types of sunglasses.

“#TBT Halloween 1987,” Vergara wrote in the caption. She also included Barranquilla, the capital of Colombia, as a hashtag. Vergara was 14 at the time the photos were taken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vergara’s fans flooded the comments section with praise after seeing a special look at Vergara’s pre-stardom life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

“Hot from the start. Duh!” one fan wrote.

“How old were you here? you look really pretty,” another fan wrote.

“You are so adorable!!! Amazing person,” another added.

Vergara also shared clips from this week’s special Halloween episode of Modern Family. In the episode, Vergara dressed as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen.

Modern Family is now in its 12th and final season. Vergara has played Gloria, the second wife of Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Vergara, 47, said she will be pleased with how her character’s story will end, no matter what the writers come up with.

“Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I’m going to be happy with,” Vergara said. “I’m sure that it’s gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”

Vergara, who also co-founded the subscription underwear and shapewear company EBY, said it was important to her to speak out about Latinx representation after she gained fame on Modern Family.

“I was a single mother. I am a woman, and I started in a business,” Vergara told BuzzFeed. “I started to make money, and work and opportunities came to me … and you would be ungrateful if life presents to you with all these opportunities and you’re like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to do it.’”

Vergara earned four Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations for playing Gloria. She recently starred in the baseball movie Bottom of the 9th with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen next,” Vergara told WWD when asked what’s next for her career. “I already miss it. I always say, ‘I don’t understand why can’t we be like Law & Order? Why can’t we just keep going?’ It’s going to be hard to find another job and another character so perfect for me. I know the reality of that…it’s an opportunity that an actor gets once in a lifetime to be a part of a show so special and loved in 80 countries in the world.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Jill Greenberg