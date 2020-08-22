Sofia Vergara Praised by ‘Modern Family’ Fans After Speaking out on Ellen Degeneres Viral Videos

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara earned praise from her fans after speaking out about the viral videos from her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The clips came under increased scrutiny because of host Ellen DeGeneres' jokes about the Modern Family star's Colombian accent, which some found offensive. DeGeneres' show is under investigation for a toxic work environment, leading to three of her senior producers to be fired.

On Friday afternoon, Vergara shared a clip from a 2015 stop on Ellen, in which the two stars discussed a recent CoverGirl commercial they starred in together. During the interview, DeGeneres joked about Vergara having trouble with the script due to her accent. "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke," Vergara tweeted alongside the clip.

Vergara is not the first star to support DeGeneres while her show comes under the microscope. Singer Katy Perry has been one of DeGeneres' biggest supporters but later pointed out her comments were based on her own experience. "I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience," Perry told the Los Angeles Times earlier this week, referring to her initial tweets supporting DeGeneres. "I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me."