Katy Perry Stands By Defense of Ellen DeGeneres Amid Growing Controversy and Allegations

Katy Perry previously expressed support for Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations of a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She has continued to stand by the embattled host in the weeks since her initial statement. Perry explained that she could only speak about her own interactions on the show and that she isn't trying to make everyone agree with her.

The "Smile" singer spoke to the Los Angeles Times recently and commented about her previous statement. She had previously drawn attention alongside other celebrities by showing support for DeGeneres. This group included Kevin Hart, Diane Keaton and Ashton Kutcher. However, Perry does not regret making supportive comments about DeGeneres and the "positive takeaways" from her time on the show.

"I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience,” Perry said to The Times. "I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me."

The singer previously sparked some backlash with her comments as more allegations surfaced about DeGeneres and the show. Twitter users expressed anger after reading Perry's statement and responded strongly. Many didn't agree with the singer and didn't want to see her supporting DeGeneres. They tweeted at Perry and told her to delete the tweet while saying that she "doesn't have to be a clown."

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," Perry tweeted on Aug. 4. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

While Perry has expressed her support for DeGeneres, many others have expressed the expectation that WarnerMedia will cancel the longtime show. The company hired a third party to conduct an internal investigation focusing on the allegations of a toxic work environment from current and former employees. These unnamed individuals report alleged instances of racism, harassment and intimidation behind the scenes during an interview with BuzzFeed News.

A total of 10 people took part in the report and many specifically mentioned executive producer Ed Glavin. He reportedly had a reputation of "being handsy with women" and berating employees. The expectation is that WarnerMedia will fire Glavin after the investigation.