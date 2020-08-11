Ellen DeGeneres: Every Star Who's Spoken out in Support
The Ellen DeGeneres Show has found itself at the center of controversy. Over the past several months, numerous former and current staffers have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on the talk show. Their allegations have even prompted WarnerMedia to investigate the situation. In light of this news, several celebrities have come to host Ellen DeGeneres' defense in order to lend their support.
This whole matter began after many individuals claimed that they experienced a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with some alleging that DeGeneres herself took part in some of the inappropriate behavior. Things came to a head in mid-July when Buzzfeed News published a report that featured former and current staffers alleging that they experienced intimidation and racism in the form of microaggressions while on the set of the talk show. As a result of these allegations, WarnerMedia has launched an investigation and they will interview current and former employees about their experiences on set.
Many individuals have spoken out on social media about these allegations, with numerous celebrities even weighing in on the matter. From Kevin Hart to Katy Perry, here are all of the celebrities that have publicly lent their support to DeGeneres.
Kevin Hart
prevnextView this post on Instagram
It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen...
Portia De Rossi
prevnext
Ashton Kutcher
prevnext
I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020
Katy Perry
1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020
prevnext
2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020
Scooter Braun
prevnext
People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality...— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 31, 2020
Jay Leno
prevnext
I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk— Jay Leno (@jayleno) August 4, 2020
Jerry O'Connell
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Alec Baldwin
prev
In the entertainment business, sometimes people can go too far in pursuit of a creative or commercial goal. Or people who work for you may do so.
Having stated that, @TheEllenShow has always been kind to me.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 4, 2020
So...there’s that.