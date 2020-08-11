Ellen DeGeneres: Every Star Who's Spoken out in Support

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has found itself at the center of controversy. Over the past several months, numerous former and current staffers have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on the talk show. Their allegations have even prompted WarnerMedia to investigate the situation. In light of this news, several celebrities have come to host Ellen DeGeneres' defense in order to lend their support.

This whole matter began after many individuals claimed that they experienced a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with some alleging that DeGeneres herself took part in some of the inappropriate behavior. Things came to a head in mid-July when Buzzfeed News published a report that featured former and current staffers alleging that they experienced intimidation and racism in the form of microaggressions while on the set of the talk show. As a result of these allegations, WarnerMedia has launched an investigation and they will interview current and former employees about their experiences on set.

Many individuals have spoken out on social media about these allegations, with numerous celebrities even weighing in on the matter. From Kevin Hart to Katy Perry, here are all of the celebrities that have publicly lent their support to DeGeneres.