Sofia Vergara Hilariously 'Recycles' Her Tattoo for Ex Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara discussed, during a recent interview on The Talk, the origins and significance of her two diminutive tattoos. Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the Modern Family star's sole child from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez, joined his mother on the show. When Manolo revealed that he boasts an impressive 34 tattoos, Vergara, 51, jokingly threatened to storm off the set, quipping, "I gave him this beautiful Latin dark skin and now you can't see anything!" However, when her son pointed out that Vergara herself sports a couple of tattoos, the actress proudly showcased two tiny initials inked on her wrists.

"Look how little," Vergara said, defending the size of her tattoos as she explained that one honors her late brother, while the other, a "J" initial, was originally a tribute to her second husband, Joe Manganiello. Fortunately, Vergara has discovered a clever way to update the meaning of the latter tattoo following their split.

"This was Joe Manganiello's initial.... But now he's gone," she stated nonchalantly. "How lucky can I be that the guy I'm going out [with] has the same initial," she continued, reminding the audience to "recycle."

Vergara and Manganiello, who married in 2015, announced their decision to part ways in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. In a joint statement, the exes said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Since their separation, both actors went on to new relationships. Manganiello sparked rumors of a budding romance with actor and model Caitlin O'Connor three months before the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2023. Meanwhile, Sofía Vergara's frequent outings with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman have been widely reported since October, indicating a preference for names beginning with the letter "J."