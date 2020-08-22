Sofia Vergara on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': 9 Clips Through the Years

Sofia Vergara, an Ellen DeGeneres Show regular, is the latest celebrity to be sucked into the ongoing scandal surrounding the series. Some online took to social media platforms to retroactively defend the Modern Family actress when it came to a 2015 clip. In the interview clip, the host and Vergara were joking about the CoverGirl commercials. DeGeneres said, "They give her (Vergara) the hardest lines too because we have to describe what's in the CoverGirl makeup, and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients."

With the recent uproar about the alleged toxic workplace culture behind the scenes of Ellen, fans blasted the comic for the insult. However, Vergara took to Twitter to defend her friend, saying, "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke." With Vergara appearing on Ellen 13 times in nine years, it's pretty clear she did not mind the host's brand of comedy and enjoyed her time on the talk show. Scroll through to relive some of the appearances, including the controversial interview in question.