Sofia Vergara Goes Poolside In New ‘Summer Days’ Photo

Sofia Vergara is living it up this summer spending her downtime soaking up the sun by the pool. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to unleash a new bikini selfie in which she showcases her enviable bikini bod.

I like this one 🐳#summerdays☀️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

The steamy pic shows Sofia Vergara sporting a bandeau top purple bikini top with matching bottoms. Her long locks cascaded down her side as she stood over the pool in front of a massive blue inflatable. The 44-year-old actress snapped the selfie from an angle that gave her 12.8 million followers an up close glimpse at her ample cleavage and fit physique.

Up Next: Sofia Vergara Reveals Bizarre Throwback Photo With Completely Naked Man In The Background

The Colombian beauty shared the photo with the caption: "I like this one #summerdays."

Noticeably absent from Vergara's poolside selfie was her husband Joe Manganiello. Earlier this week, the two spent time together in Las Vegas. Sofia took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from their trip.

Vergara posted the snap with the caption: "Vegas week with my [heart emoji]."

Vegas week with my ❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

The picture shows Sofia Vergara sporting a skintight black dress that perfectly accentuated her hourglass shape. The stunning gown featured a plunging neckline and she completed the look with shimmering bracelets. Joe was looking dapper in a navy suit.

More: Sofia Vergara Does 'Memorial Day' Dance With Coconuts

Most recently, Sofia Vergara spoke out about the biggest differences between her and her Magic Mike star hubby.

"The cultural difference!" Sofia Vergara said during an interview with E! News earlier this month. "I am Colombian and he's American-Italian. The cultural differences sometimes are really funny between us."

Aside from their "cultural differences," Sofia said: "There's many differences. Physically, he's a lot stronger than me!"

Even though they have been married since November of 2015, Sofia still celebrates the anniversary of her first date with Joe. Earlier this month, Vergara released a pic of her beau with a tender message.

She captioned the pic: "I love you so much! happy 3rd yr 1st date anniversary!!! @joemanganiello #youarethebest #Itookthatgreatpicture."

I love you so much!❤️❤️❤️ happy 3rd yr 1st date anniversary!!! @joemanganiello 🌹🌹🌹#youarethebest #Itookthatgreatpicture😁 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Matthew Simmons