Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors

Sofia Richie may not have been happy with Scott Disick‘s recent behavior, but it seems the model hasn’t yet pulled the plug on their relationship, according to a new report from TMZ.

Sources say Richie and Disick have not split and are still together, though Richie was reportedly not happy with Disick’s recent behavior.

On Thursday, Disick was spotted looking cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s YE listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. TMZ reported that Disick was overheard saying he was single.

According to the new source, Disick had known the woman in question for years and that their behavior at the party was nothing sexual and lasted only a few minutes. As far as Disick saying he was single, alcohol was reportedly to blame for his choice of words.

Reports of the pair’s breakup surfaced days after the listening party, with a source telling E! News that Richie broke up with Disick due to his “toxic behavior.”

“Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around,” the source said. “She couldn’t take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it’s just very toxic behavior. It’s very up and down.”

Another source told People that Richie has moved out of Disick’s house and is staying with her dad, Lionel Richie.

“Sofia has moved out of Scott’s house,” the insider said. “She has been living at Lionel’s house for the past couple of days. She is looking for her own place.”

“She seems to be doing okay,” the source added of Sofia’s reaction to the reported breakup. “She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.”

On Sunday, Disick spent time with one ex, Kourtney Kardashian, with the pair crossing paths at a birthday party for their daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North.

A source told E! News that Disick and Kourtney are “fine,” and that Kourtney “could care less about Scott’s personal life and is focused on Scott being a good dad and that’s it.”

“She isn’t surprised in the least bit to hear about Sofia. But, she isn’t going to get wrapped up in the drama. It’s not like she thought he was going stay with her,” the source added.

“She did think Sofia was a good influence, but Scott is Scott and if Kourtney couldn’t change his ways, then nobody can. She’s just rolling her eyes and not getting involved.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sofiarichie