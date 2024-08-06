'Modern Family' Cast Feud Rumors Flare up Again Despite Previous Denials

Rumors of a feud between Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara continue, in spite of their outright denial of the story. There have been whispers about Vergara and Bowen since Modern Family was still on the air, and in 2016 both women denied the stories during Bowen's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, just last month a new source told Life & Style Magazine that Bowen is jealous of Vergara's success.

"The amazing thing about Sofía and Julie is how much work they've been able to do together given how radically different their personalities are," the anonymous source said. "Julie is spontaneous, frazzled and free-spirited while Sofía is a cold, calculating long-term planner. It's been frustrating for Julie to see Sofía put her keen instincts to work since Modern Family ended. She's never been able to generate that same kind of heat for herself."

This insider added that Bowen has really been upset since Vergara began promoting her Netflix original series Griselda. The show got a lot of hype before its launch, and now there are rumblings that Vergara may be up for an Emmy for her performance in the drama. The source said: "With Sofía poised to make a splash at the Emmys this year because of Griselda, I wonder how many of her old Modern Family costars will be there to cheer her on since she's emerged as the biggest star of the entire cast. Julie also wants her own post-Modern Family moment, but it's been a real struggle for her. And Sofía's not exactly doing anything to help!"

Of course, Bowen and Vergara have not commented publicly on this report, and last we heard from them things are friendly between them. Back in 2016, Bowen told DeGeneres that they knew the rumors of their feud would come up in the interview, and they brainstormed how Bowen could show fans that there is no bad blood.

"Every night I get a call or email that says, 'So-and-so trash mag will be running a story that you are icy to Sofía Vergara because you are jealous of her fame," Bowen explained. "So I email her last night and then we talk and I'm like, 'What should I say?' because we're friends. "[Sofia] goes, 'Ay, please. Just borrow my blouse!' So I'm borrowing her blouse."

Bowen blaimed the persistent rumors on the gossipy ecosystem of the internet, saying: "You don't have to have the truth anymore; you just have to have the internet. You can just make up anything. I'm an alien. You're a two-headed cat from outer space." In a previous interview with Yahoo, she also suggested that sexism was involved.

"You can't have two females on a show without wondering if there's some sort of rivalry," she said at the time. "Everybody wanted to think [at the beginning of the show], I imagine, that she must be a handful because of the way she looks, and she's not a handful except for a handful of delight."

Modern Family is streaming now on Hulu and Peacock. Griselda is streaming now on Netflix.