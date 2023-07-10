Sofia Richie Left With Black Eye After Accident

Sofia Richie is sporting a black eye amid her luxury tropical vacation. The 24-year-old model revealed in a recent Instagram post that she suffered a gnarly injury while attempting to wakeboarding. While Richie didn't share too many details about the accident, simply captioning the post, "Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0," in the gallery of images, she bore a visibly bruised eye in a series of snaps.

The post, which also included a video that gave a closer look at the injury, garnered plenty of comments. Commenting on the post, Pati Dubroff, who did Richie's wedding makeup, wrote, "Ouchhh I've got some concealer waiting for you." Tracey Cunningham added, "still beautiful," with one fan commenting, "Oh no, bless your heart." Somebody else explained the dangers of wakeboarding, sharing that the water sport "is like snowboarding with your feet strapped to the board, but you hold on to a rope that's attached to a high speed boat. It's hard to keep balance, so accidents can happen."

While it remains unclear how exactly Richie wound up with the black eye, one thing is for certain: she didn't let the injury put a damper on her vacation. Richie has been documenting her recent travels with her 10.4 million Instagram followers, and in a post earlier in the day, the model could be seen catching some sun on a beach wearing a yellow bikini top and ruffled green skirt coverup. Richie captioned the snapshots, "summer 23." In a post over the weekend, Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge could be seen sharing a kiss in the ocean, Richie sweetly calling her husband her "adventure buddy."

Richie and Grainge, were first linked together in April 2021 when they were seen dining in Beverly Hills before announcing their engagement in April 2022, tied the knot at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France in April of this year. Along with her father, Lionel Richie, who walked her down the aisle, attendees included Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton, among others.

Now married, the couple seem to be taking things slow. A source recently told Us Weekly that Riche and her music executive husband are in no rush to have kids, the source noting that "they're both still really young and they know they have their whole lives ahead of them They're still getting adjusted to married life and it still feels so exciting calling each other 'husband' and 'wife.' They've definitely discussed having children and it's something they both know they want. But it will happen when the time is right."