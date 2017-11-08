Celebrity

Social Media Has Major Emotions Over How Big Mason Disick Is Getting on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-husband, Scott Disick’s first born, Mason is getting really big — […]

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-husband, Scott Disick’s first born, Mason is getting really big — in case you hadn’t noticed.

In the season 14 premiere of Keeping up With the Kardashians, fans were astonished to see how big Mason has actually gotten. While the magic of television keeps age a bit of a secret, the 8-year-old has grown up before our very eyes.

Born December 2009, Mason is the big brother of Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston, and proving to be a pretty stylish kid.

During the broadcast of the show Sunday night, Mason charmed audiences and many of them took to social media to express how they really feel about the adorable kid.

Some just couldn’t believe he got THAT big already…

Some viewers were getting really emotional.

Others were smitten by his fresh style, naturally.

Audiences were happy to see him bonding with family…

This definitely will not be the last audiences see of Mason. With the 14th season kicking off tonight, fans can expect a lot more of that family vibe this season. With Kylie Jenner and Khloe’s reported pregnancies, audiences will be in for a treat when the Kardashian-Jenner clan officially confirms.

