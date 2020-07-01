Social Media Can't Handle Grimes Taking Bizarre Photo of Elon Musk and Kanye West

Twitter in general was preoccupied on Wednesday with a photo of Elon Musk and Kanye West spending time together, apparently taken by Grimes. Musk and Grimes' relationship often baffles followers to begin with, but adding West to the mix tied the whole thing together. Fans had nothing but questions for the trio this week.

West posted a photo of himself and Musk standing together in what was apparently Musk's house. They posed in front of a huge window, where a faint reflection showed Grimes taking the picture with her phone. All three were virtually expressionless, and fans thought that the whole scene looked uncomfortable. Many wondered what they were doing together and why they decided to take this picture. According to West, it was just a visit between friends, as he wrote: "when you go to your boy's house and you're both wearing orange."

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

All three people in the picture have had some strange times in the headlines recently. Musk and Grimes' romance has confused fans from the start, plagued with reports of psychedelic drug use, polyamory and other bizarre tales. This year, they welcomed their first child, whom they named X Æ A-Xii.

Meanwhile West has been an enigma for years, though recently his status has been complicated with even his most die-hard fans. His outspoken support for President Donald Trump and his controversial rhetoric on mental health treatments has led some to stop listening to what the rapper has to say, at least outside of his music.

All in all, this gathering raised some eyebrows on Twitter this week. Here's a look at what people had to say about Musk, West and Grimes' strange photo-op.