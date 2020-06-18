Johnny Depp Allegedly Claims Amber Heard Had Threesome With Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne

Supermodel Cara Delevigne may be the latest name dragged into Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to the Daily Mail, Depp is claiming that Delevingne had a "three-way affair" with Heard and billionaire Elon Musk. The three allegedly hooked up inside the actors downtown Los Angeles, California penthouse in late 2016.

According to a few sources, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor "hasn't ruled out" serving the model with a subpoena to see if she has any information to add that could help his case. Depp has already filed papers that demand both Musk and James Franco turn over any messages they may have that could aid in the case. "Cara could also be compelled to give evidence by either party. It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case," once source said.

In March, photos of Heard and Musk surfaced that showed the two snuggling up in an elevator inside the same building. The images showed the two inside a private elevator when the two were caught on surveillance video. One photo showed Heard's head on his chest with his arms around as she leaned on him.

Although there was no timestamp on when the photos were taken, security guards at the building went on record to state that the Tesla founder visited her on several occasions both before and after her divorce. "Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married — while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 — Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk 'late at night' at Mr. Depp's penthouse," the suit alleges.

"Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her 'friend Elon' access to the building's parking garage and the penthouse elevator 'late at night,' and they testified that they did so," the continued. "Building staff would then see Ms. Heard's 'friend Elon' leaving the building the next morning," they concluded. Despite potential infidelity, both Heard and Depp claim to have been abused in their rocky relationship. In audio that was released, it claimed that Depp got knocked in the head pretty hard after Heard slammed it in his face, following a punch to his jaw by her. "I then stood up, I don't even know if I said, I mean, I might've said like, 'What the f—,' you know, whatever. Cause I'd just been hit in the head with a f—ing corner of the door," he said in the audio. This is one of few allegations that both parties have brought to the table.