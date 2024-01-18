Snoop Dogg's Daughter, 24, Reveals She Suffered a 'Severe' Stroke

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus suffered a "severe" stroke Thursday morning. The 24-year-old daughter of the rapper, 49, and wife Shanté took to her Instagram Story following the medical scare, posting a photo from the hospital as she shared the latest update on her health.

"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," she wrote, adding in a follow-up Story, "Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this." Broadus hasn't shared any further updates about her stroke but was diagnosed with lupus at age 6. The autoimmune disease causes inflammation that can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can come with an increased risk of stroke.

(Photo: Cori Broadus)

In May 2021, Broadus opened up about how her physical health has impacted her mental health after surviving a suicide attempt. "I've always been sad. I've always been depressed. I feel like I've been through a lot," she said on social media at the time, adding, "I've been sick, I am sick. It's a lot. Body hurting, you're just in pain, and you're so young you're like, 'What is happening to me? What is going on?' And then you look at your brothers and your other family members like 'Why me?' Not saying I wish they had it, but why me? Why am I going through this? Why did God choose me?"

(Photo: Cori Broadus)

Broadus got emotional at the time as she said, "Sometimes I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff, and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much s-." Despite everything, she noted "you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls-," telling her followers, "Your mind is very powerful, it really is. So just appreciate your life because we only get one. When things get hard, just pray. Taking your life is not worth it. It's not okay. ... Let's get our mental right. Let's do what we gotta do together."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.