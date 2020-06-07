Snoop Dogg Voting for First Time in 2020, Slams 'Punk' Donald Trump

✖

Snoop Dogg admitted this week that he has never voted before, but he will be doing so in the 2020 presidential election. The rapper sat down for an interview on the Real 92.3 radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood on Thursday, saying that he was committed to getting President Donald Trump out of office if possible.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Snoop Dogg said. The rapper went on to add that he had not always abstained from voting by choice, but had actually been led to believe that he was not allowed to vote due to his criminal record. With two felonies behind him, Snoop Dogg thought he was still not allowed to vote even outside of prison. He pointed to this as more evidence of the systemic racism protesters are currently rallying against.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," the rapper said. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

Since Trump took office, Snoop Dogg has been an outspoken critic of his on social media. The 48-year-old rapper said that he feels it is more important than ever for him to vote now so that he back up his words with action. He does not want to leave any room to be denounced as a hypocrite if Trump is re-elected in 2020.

"We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it," Snoop Dogg said. "I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it... If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

Snoop Dogg added that his call to vote in the 2020 election is not a denouncement of the Black Lives Matter protests currently taking place across the country. He said that he supports the protesters making their voices heard, though he himself is not out among them. He encouraged demonstrators to follow social distancing protocols as much as possible.

"I've been up and down, I'm a human, I have good days, bad days, but I'm more locked in so I like to pace so either walk around in circles, watch things on TV, play video games... just keeping myself busy and staying active. I want to lead by example," he said.

Snoop Dogg was convicted of felony possession of drugs and possession for sale in 1990, when police caught him with cocaine. He had frequent run-ins with the law before and after rising to fame, and in 2007 pleaded no contest to two more felony charges of drug and gun possession. He frequently criticized the police he was entangled with for racial profiling and other biases.