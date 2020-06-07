Donald Trump's 'Incoherent' Interview About Police Sparks Some Strong Reactions
Donald Trump's recent interview with Brian Kilmeade has become a punching bag online, with pundits calling it "incoherent" and onlookers sounding off in agreement. Amid the ongoing protests against police brutality around the globe, Kilmeade asked Trump about how authorities can increase the black community's trust for police officers. However, Trump's answer was seen as lacking, as it did not answer that in any way. MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes described the clip as "incoherent," and shared the full answers with his audience.
"Well, I think it's a very sad problem. As you know, as a Republican, I'm doing very well with African Americans and with the vote with the — in polls and everything — especially I mean I haven't seen one very recently because you had the plague come in from China," Trump told Kilmeade. "So that changed things up, but we had the best economy ever. We had the best numbers for African American on employment and unemployment in history. Best homeownership — best everything. We had the best numbers in everything — not only African-American, but the African American numbers were great."
You can never get the full flavor of how incoherent Trump is until you actually just read the transcript.
So, @chrislhayes reads aloud what the President said on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show this week. pic.twitter.com/jOFYpXgnxO— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 6, 2020
Once Hayes' commentary on that quote (among others in the interview) went out on Twitter, many online were in awe of just how disjointed he came off. Scroll through to see some reactions to the moment.
It’s like being read a schizophrenic bedtime story— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020
While this is funny, it's pointless. This is exactly WHY the idiot horde elected him. This is how trump connects with them. They can't understand fully formed sentences, so this "word salad" is absolute music to their ears. And the left simply can't grasp this.— John (@disjohned) June 6, 2020
He’s the symptom of over 60 million people thinking this is ok! He’s only at the forefront of the horror!— Julee McNelis (@JuleeMcnelis) June 6, 2020
please always just read the transcripts. it makes all the more glaring how goddamn incoherent he is— capitalism kills (@thinkorange) June 6, 2020
All sympathy to those who must attempt to punctuate his drivel.— Reba C (@RebaC9) June 6, 2020
I usually don't watch or RT Hayes and MSDNC, but this is too too much. https://t.co/QS1qDid5zR— JQ LLC / Impunity City (@jqllc) June 7, 2020
Trump does this all the time - he can never answer a question with anything other than a meaningless word salad.— Mary Manning (@mary_mnnng) June 6, 2020
Must see TV. @realDonaldTrump is incomprehensible. https://t.co/2D2Y236apN— Nancy Craine (@NancyCraine) June 6, 2020