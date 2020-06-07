Donald Trump's 'Incoherent' Interview About Police Sparks Some Strong Reactions

Donald Trump's recent interview with Brian Kilmeade has become a punching bag online, with pundits calling it "incoherent" and onlookers sounding off in agreement. Amid the ongoing protests against police brutality around the globe, Kilmeade asked Trump about how authorities can increase the black community's trust for police officers. However, Trump's answer was seen as lacking, as it did not answer that in any way. MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes described the clip as "incoherent," and shared the full answers with his audience.

"Well, I think it's a very sad problem. As you know, as a Republican, I'm doing very well with African Americans and with the vote with the — in polls and everything — especially I mean I haven't seen one very recently because you had the plague come in from China," Trump told Kilmeade. "So that changed things up, but we had the best economy ever. We had the best numbers for African American on employment and unemployment in history. Best homeownership — best everything. We had the best numbers in everything — not only African-American, but the African American numbers were great."

You can never get the full flavor of how incoherent Trump is until you actually just read the transcript. So, @chrislhayes reads aloud what the President said on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show this week. pic.twitter.com/jOFYpXgnxO — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 6, 2020

Once Hayes' commentary on that quote (among others in the interview) went out on Twitter, many online were in awe of just how disjointed he came off. Scroll through to see some reactions to the moment.