Snoop Dogg Says Kanye West ‘Misses a Black Woman in His Life’

Snoop Dogg offered his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent controversial comments, suggesting that he “misses a black woman in his life” and someone to tell him when he is wrong.

While on The View Thursday morning, Snoop Dogg was asked about West’s comments on TMZ earlier this month, when West said slavery was a “choice.”

“I thought he needed some medical attention, first and foremost,” Snoop said. “But then after I passed the laughing, I started to feel sad for him. He truly misses his mother. He truly misses a black woman in his life. He truly misses the stability of having somebody tell him when he’s wrong and correcting him and checking him, as opposed to allowing him to continue what he’s doing.”

Snoop continued, “To me, he’s crying out for help. So instead of me bashing him, we trying to help him out.”

On May 1, West surprised the crew at TMZ by showing up in their studio and touched on several topics. At one point, he shared his theory that slavery was a choice.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison,” West said at the time. “I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It is like slavery, holocaust. Holocaust, is Jews, and slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race. Black and whites, one race. It is like we are one with the human race, we are human beings and stuff. Right now, we’re choosing to be enslaved.”

West was called out by celebrities and fans alike on Twitter for the comment. He later defended his remarks as “just an idea.”

“The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought,” West wrote on Twitter. “It was just an idea.”

Some on Twitter thought Snoop’s remark that West “misses a black woman in his life” was a swipe at Kim Kardashian, West’s wife, notes The Blast.

“Ooooo…did Snoop Dogg just throw shade on Kim and the #kardashians,” one person wrote.

“Snoop Dogg talks facts truth and empathy. Kanye West does need a black woman in his life or someone to tell him he is acting like an ignorant psychopathic idiot and trying to give these white People a bone. Kim Kardashian’s is not wanted,” another wrote, slamming Snoop’s remarks.

@SnoopDogg talks facts truth and empathy. @kanyewest does need a black woman in his life or someone to tell him he is acting like an ignorant psychopathic idiot and trying to give these white People a bone. #Kim Kardashian’s is not wanted. — Rulin Ray Mariano (@RulinRMariano) May 24, 2018

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres after West’s TMZ interview, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, said West has “good intentions.”

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner said. “And I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And I think that anything he does — and I just think this is important to say is — he always does things with really good intentions. So I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on.”

Photo credit: ABC/ Randy Holmes