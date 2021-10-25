Snoop Dogg Mourns Death of Mother Beverly Tate With Series of Tributes

Snoop Dogg is mourning his mother, Beverly Tate. The rapper announced over the weekend that his “angel” mother, an author and evangelist, passed away on Sunday, Oct, 24 at the age of 70. After sharing the heartbreaking news with his 65.2 million Instagram followers, the hip-hop great, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., took some time to pay special tribute to his late mom.

On social media, Snoop shared a number of tribute posts as he mourned his mother’s loss. The first of those tributes was a photo of the musician, who turned 50 this year, with his mother. Snoop shared the image alongside the caption, “Mama thank u for having me.” In a second tribute post, the singer shared a throwback photo of his mother in red holding a bouquet of flowers, Snoop sharing, “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother.”

In another post, Snoop shared a video of himself in a dark room listening to “Giving Love” by The Voices of East Harlem. He captioned the clip only with a broken heart emoji. He ended his series of tributes with a screenshot of a text post reading, “Till. We. Meet. Again.” Earlier in the day, the musician shared a black-and-white photo of himself as he shared words his mother previously told him, writing, “Walk by faith not by sight. smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture.”

The series of tribute posts followed Tate’s Sunday passing, which both Snoop and his father, Vernell, confirmed. The artist did not reveal a cause of death. Tate’s passing came after she was hospitalized in May. On July 25, Snoop shared a photo of himself and his family visiting her in the hospital, writing, “Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting.” The reason for her hospitalization remains unclear.

Along with Snoop, Tate shared two other sons with Vernell. The rapper was close with his mother, with Snoop in 1995 releasing the song “I Love My Momma,” in which he recalled the many lessons his mother taught him. Tate, meanwhile, was a storied author, having published numerous books including Real Love (2012), and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman (2014), throughout her lifetime.