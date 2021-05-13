Snoop Dogg Requests Prayers for His Mom

✖

Snoop Dogg is asking his fans to share positive thoughts for his mother, Beverly Tate. According to BET, Snoop shared several posts on Instagram in which he asked his fans to pray for his mother. Although, he did not specify what exactly led to his request.

Over the past several days, Snoop has published numerous posts related to his mother. He began by posting one on Saturday in which his mother can be seen wearing a red outfit, which he captioned with, “I need all my prayer warrior[s] for momma right now please and thank you.” Shortly after he made that post, he shared another photo of Tate that he captioned with a simple, "Love u mama," alongside a string of love-filled emojis. He also posted one in which he can be seen posing with his mother and his three brothers. In yet another post, he thanked his mom for choosing to raise him, as he noted that she “could [have given] me up but [you] raised a family.”

It's currently unclear why Snoop asked for his followers to pray for his mother. But, on Wednesday, he shared his latest update about Tate, sharing that she is "still fighting." Fans, in turn, have flocked to Snoop's post to share their concerns about his mother. BET noted that rappers Busta Rhymes and Killer Mike responded to one of his posts by writing messages filled with prayer hands and heart emojis.

While it's currently unclear what Tate may be going through, she and Snoop do enjoy a close relationship. According to TheThings.com, the rapper's biological father left the picture shortly after he was born. As a result, Snoop and his mother developed a close bond as Tate raised him as a single parent. In early 2020, their bond was put on display as the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper explained on Red Table Talk that it was his mother who encouraged him to publicly apologize to Gayle King after he criticized the journalist for questioning Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's past.

"Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly apologize to you by coming at you in a derogatory manner based on emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked," Snoop said at the time. “I overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful. I didn’t mean to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.”