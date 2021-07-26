Snoop Dogg Gives Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization After Asking Fans for Prayers

✖

Snoop Dogg has given a health update on his mom, Beverly Tate, amid her hospitalization. While asking fans for prayers on Instagram, Snoop posted a photo of him and his brothers visiting their mother in her hospital room. The Grammy-winning rapper also shared that his mom "opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting." He then wrote, "God is good," and added to fans, "Thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time."

Many of Snoop's famous friends have since posted supportive comments on the post, such as fellow rappers Juicy J and Busta Rhymes. Other celebrities who've shown support for Snoop and his family include Lizzo, Jamie Foxx, and Meagan Good. "Pull through momma snoop we love you!!! You all in my prayers unc. I love you man," commented rapper Bow Wow. "Prayers for mother: Prayers for you King and your whole family…. Momms is the true matriarch prayers over her keep fighting mother keep fighting," added Fast and Furious franchise star, Tyrese.

Snoop has not offered any specific details about his mother's condition, at this time, but first noted her health issues back in May. "I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you," he wrote in an Instagram post on May 7. The post also included a photo of Tate, showing the matriarch flashing a smile while donning a lovely red outfit with a matching hat.

The "Gin N Juice" rapper has always been open about his close relationship with his mother, and in 2020 he shared that she compelled him to issue an apology to CBS News journalist Gayle King. During an interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, King brought up the past sexual assault allegations against Kobe Bryant, who'd recently died in a tragic helicopter accident. Snoop was very angry about the situation and publicly criticized King quite harshly.

He later explained that his mother spoke with him and made him realize what he needed to do to make things right. "My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women," Snoop said of why he chose to apologize. "It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right."