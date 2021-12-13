Snoop Dogg Mispronounces Ben Affleck’s Name While Announcing Golden Globe 2022 Nominees: ‘Sorry, Ben’

Snoop Dogg took the stage to help announce the Golden Globe 2022 nominees on Monday and, during the event, he accidentally mispronounced Ben Affleck’s name. Snoop was reading the list of nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category, for which Affleck is nominated for his role in the upcoming film, The Tender Bar. After mispronouncing Affleck’s last name, Snoop chuckled and said “My fault. Sorry, about that, Ben.”

The Tender Bar is a coming-of-age drama that is based on writer J. R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same name. It is directed by George Clooney, from a screenplay by William Monahan, and produced by Clooney, Grant Heslov, and Ted Hope. In it, Affleck plays Moehringer’s Uncle Charlie, who he grew up with as the most prominent father figure in his life, due to his own father’s frequent absence. J.R. is played by two actors: newcomer Daniel Ranieri and The Card Counter. Ranieri portrays the adolescent Moehringer, while Sheridan plays him as a young adult. Additional stars of The Tender Bar include Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Sondra James, Max Casella, and Briana Middleton.

In a previous interview with Deadline, Affleck spoke about what it was like to work with Clooney on The Tender Bar and how deeply he felt about the project. “It is really only one of two times in my whole career that I had a great director send me a great script with a great part and offer it to me. It is very unusual,” Affleck told the outlet. “I always kind of thought I was generating my own material and putting things together, and this was one of those things I thought happen to luckier people. It was just manna from heaven.”

“Before I even read it I just wanted to do it with George,” Affleck went on to say. “I really like him but I didn’t even know how good a director he really was, particularly with actors and how much he would help me. I read the part and I thought, ‘Is this a joke?’ because anybody would do this. I was just thrilled. It was a no-brainer. It was one of those very very easy decisions you will never regret. You’re very hopeful about it and the experience was everything I could have hoped for and the other actors were fabulous.”

Affleck concluded, “I know everyone always says that, you are kind of expected to say that in these situations, but this is the rare exception where it all actually is true.” The Tender Bar will have a limited release on Dec. 17, with a wide expansion happening on Dec. 22. It will then land on Prime Video on Jan. 7, 2022.