Snoop Dogg Lookalike Has Twitter Wondering Who's the Real Snoop

All of Twitter — including Snoop Dogg himself — lost its collective mind this weekend over a case of mistaken identity. On Sunday, podcaster Matt George shared a photo he thought showed his mom meeting Snoop Dogg, though it was actually just a convincing look-alike. Now all of social media is debating how close the resemblance really is.

George posted a photo of his mom smiling arm-in-arm with a long-haired man wearing sunglasses and holding up an obscure hand sign. He wrote: "I've been in L.A. for a year and haven't seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg." The problem was, many users believed that George and his mom were mistaken, and before long the internet sleuths were on the case.

Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021

For many fans, it was all too obvious that this was not really Snoop Dogg, though most seemed to forgive George and his mom for the mix-up.

For many fans, it was all too obvious that this was not really Snoop Dogg, though most seemed to forgive George and his mom for the mix-up. According to a report by Culture Trip, the man in the photo is actually Eric Finch, professional Snoop Dog impersonator. He even makes appearances on television and at live events set up by his agent.

Both Finch and the real Snoop Dogg seemed to take the mistake in stride, and most commenters forgave it as well. Here's a look at how the whole saga played out for George.