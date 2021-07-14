Snoop Dogg Lookalike Has Twitter Wondering Who's the Real Snoop
All of Twitter — including Snoop Dogg himself — lost its collective mind this weekend over a case of mistaken identity. On Sunday, podcaster Matt George shared a photo he thought showed his mom meeting Snoop Dogg, though it was actually just a convincing look-alike. Now all of social media is debating how close the resemblance really is.
George posted a photo of his mom smiling arm-in-arm with a long-haired man wearing sunglasses and holding up an obscure hand sign. He wrote: "I've been in L.A. for a year and haven't seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg." The problem was, many users believed that George and his mom were mistaken, and before long the internet sleuths were on the case.
Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter— Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021
"Can everyone stop saying it's not Snoop Dogg?" George requested in a follow-up tweet. "My mom's gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter."
For many fans, it was all too obvious that this was not really Snoop Dogg, though most seemed to forgive George and his mom for the mix-up. According to a report by Culture Trip, the man in the photo is actually Eric Finch, professional Snoop Dog impersonator. He even makes appearances on television and at live events set up by his agent.
Both Finch and the real Snoop Dogg seemed to take the mistake in stride, and most commenters forgave it as well. Here's a look at how the whole saga played out for George.
Snoop
Which Dogg? Left or Right…make ur pick! #DoggyVision #Snoopx2 @Complex https://t.co/Vk2Z4veXxA pic.twitter.com/vVU9ARKtQ5— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 12, 2021
First and foremost, Snoop Dogg Himself reacted to this viral tweet on Monday, posting a photo of himself side by side with Finch.prevnext
Follow-up
Here my podcast! https://t.co/fzMGNOB0cB— Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 12, 2021
Who the hell is Eric Finch— Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021
I refuse to tell my mother the truth… She was so excited 😭— Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 12, 2021
As George came to realize he had been fooled, he made some follow-up tweets acknowledging the truth. He took some time to plug his podcast, She Rates Dogs, and weigh in on some of the commentary coming in from Twitter at large. He also retweeted Snoop's post and a few other high-profile remarks.prevnext
Tell-Tale Signs
can’t believe i’m just noticing pic.twitter.com/f7aOgEwdF3— • (@koppes_joshua) July 12, 2021
Saw this in a thread.
I’ve never seen this comparison & now I can’t unsee it. What voodoo is this?! The comment was so persuasive & their heads ARE so much alike, I thought this was Snoop with Eddie! #Sheesh!
He looks more like Eddie than himself in this, right?! Is it me?! 😳 https://t.co/BlDGl3y9ZS— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 12, 2021
While Finch goes out of his way to resemble Snoop, fans explained how they were able to tell the two apart immediately. Many side-by-side comparison photos followed.prevnext
Alter Ego
No clue why this is so funny but I done laughpeed. Definitely Da-noop. 😂— freedom not feardom (@_Yes_BUT_) July 13, 2021
this is snoop's variant https://t.co/AKbu7klS1V— The District Demon (@IntergalacticQ) July 11, 2021
Other fans joked that George's mom had met some kind of Snoop doppleganger, perhaps in a supernatural Twilight Zone-esque event.prevnext
Uncertain
This was me, even zoomed in 🤣🤣— Valentina (@AsRealAsItGetsV) July 12, 2021
Snoop dogg looking at this picture like pic.twitter.com/nH9PxbYzzG— 🧟ĘATĘR (@sheLuvSMerk) July 12, 2021
Some fans felt uncertain about what they were looking at and refrained from passing judgment on George or his photo. They were relieved to find that their suspicions were correct.prevnext
Racism
Bro this nigga deadass look like snoop dogg stop that lmfao— fifty shades of dray👑 (@okayitsdray) July 12, 2021
Some people raised the question of racism, wondering if George or his mother should examine this interaction more closely upon introspection. However, given that Finch is a professional Snoop impersonator, most people seemed content to forgive the lapse.prevnext
Other Look-Alikes
My dad comes in as a strong third in the snoop doppelgänger contest. pic.twitter.com/kZEUPWwVrM— Mary page (@HumblemeMary) July 12, 2021
That ain’t snoop pic.twitter.com/4EoxBbSr9W— jordan.wesley💎💿 (@jettsetjordan) July 11, 2021
Some commenters posted their own friends and family members whom they thought resembled Snoop Dogg — in some cases even more than Finch.prev