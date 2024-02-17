Snoop Dogg's Brother Has Died: Bing Worthington Was 44

The rap icon has been mourning the loss of his brother on social media after the news broke.

Snoop Dogg is mourning his brother, Bing Worthington, after his death at 44. Worthington was the rapper's half-brother through his mother and has had a close relationship with the star throughout his career, including being the rap icon's tour manager.

According to TMZ, Worthington was also a musician with the group Lifestyle and even featured on the Van Wilder 2 soundtrack, though he preferred to work behind the curtain. After the word spread, Snoop Dogg shared a slew of touching photos and memories, confirming his passing. As the outlet notes, his brother's death comes three years after their mother's passing.

"Bac wit momma," Snoop Dogg wrote in the caption of one post featuring Worthington and his mother. "Until we meet again," he wrote on another post of him and his brother standing together. Several famous names shared kind words in the comments for Snoop Dogg.

"Stay strong big bro.... I'm sorry this happened.... Prayers, love, and light to you and your family," Tyrese Gibson wrote. "My condolences, bro," DJ and producer D-Nice wrote. "[Sorry] for all your Loss Brother," Tamar Braxton added. No cause of death has been reported.