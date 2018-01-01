Snooki Reminisces on ‘Hot Mess’ New Year’s Eve

The world may have entered the year 2018, but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spent her New Year’s Eve reminiscing on 2011.

The former Jersey Shore star wished her fans a “HAPPY NEW YEARS” on Instagram by sharing throwback pictures of herself dropping from a ball in 2011 on her home turf of Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Wearing a leopard print dress and clutching a drink in one hand, the 30-year-old used the hashtags “Remember When I Dropped In The Ball,” “Legit Hamster,” “Hot Mess.”

The stunt happened in 2011 after a bit of conflict. Originally scheduled to happen at the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, the permit had been rejected, prompting Seaside Heights to jump in and offer a helping hand.

Fans of the star were eager to recall the New Year’s Eve scene, one writing “that was the best!!!!”

Another fan commented that they “wish she would drop in the ball every year.”

While Polizzi may not have any plans for another New Year’s ball drop in the near future, she does have some big plans for 2018. The star, along with former cast mates, will be reuniting for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Featuring the original cast of the popular reality TV show, it’s set to premiere sometime this year.