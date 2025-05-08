‘SNL’ Star Devon Walker Teases Future With NBC Show, Talks Captain Morgan Partnership (Exclusive)

Saturday Night Live star Devon Walker is as busy as ever, and he spoke to PopCulture.com about some exciting new endeavors as well as his future on the NBC series.

Walker has launched a new podcast and has teamed up with the spiced rum brand Captain Morgan for their new flavor, Sweet Chili Lime.

This spring, Captain Morgan launched their new flavor, a one-of-a-kind taste that merges sweetness, zesty citrus flavors, and notes of subtle chili heat. Walker told PopCulture he’s “always interested in pairing with brands that are really focused on great flavors and good taste, and I think Captain Morgan is definitely that, so that’s definitely a big part of why I’m working with them.”

On top of the partnership, he also launched a new podcast called My Favorite Lyrics on April 29. Walker said the podcast is “about something that’s near and dear to my heart, which is just very silly, goofy music lyrics. And so it’s truly just going to be me coming on and talking to musicians and comedians about the lyrics that are near and dear to our hearts. It’s going to be a really good song.”

Considering Walker has been focused on Saturday Night Live, on which he’s been a cast member since Season 48, as well as his comedy, a podcast seems a bit out of the blue for him. However, he explained he’s “looking at the humor side of things” as a human. He continued, “And I’m also a huge music fan, so I’m listening to songs all the time, and there are just so many lines and lyrics that stand out to me as a very soulful voice. Honestly, if I can say one inspiration for the podcast was probably Big Sean. Big Sean’s got some of the funniest bars in any art that I can think of. And so I’d say he was a big part of this because I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think this concept didn’t exist.’ And I get more of the messages that Big Sean’s sending out to the people.”

As for who Devon Walker wants to bring on the podcast, Big Sean is his number one pick, of course. He also wants to have Soulja Boy, “if at all possible. That would be awesome. If we could have a Drake episode, that would be ideal. So people like that, I’d like to really get some artists too I love talking about on the podcast, and kind of ask them firsthand about some of their bars. That’d be beautiful.”

That being said, despite having a lot on his plate, Walker doesn’t see himself stepping away from SNL as Season 50 comes to a close, at least not any time soon. “I don’t know. I’m not sure,” he said when asked about how much longer he could do the show. “I think time will tell, but right now I’m having a really good time.”

My Favorite Lyrics is available now wherever you listen to podcasts.