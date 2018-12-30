‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Seen With Mystery Woman After Concerning Message

Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson was spotted Saturday spending his vacation in Miami with a new haircut and apparently with a mystery woman.

TMZ published photos and a video of Davidson hanging out at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, wearing a Green Day T-shirt and sporting short, dark hair. Eyewitnesses told the site he was talking with the woman, seen wearing sunglasses, a ruffled red dress and a panama hat, over lunch. It is not clear who the woman is, but the two appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

Davidson was last seen in Cleveland for a Machine Gun Kelly concert, sitting in the front row. TMZ also posted photos of Davidson on a date with a woman on Dec. 10 at Carbone in New York City. It is not clear if the woman is the same person he was with in Miami. However, he reportedly spent Christmas Day with his mother.

Davidson, 25, had a difficult three months to end 2018, following the end of his engagement to Ariana Grande in October. On Dec. 15, he posted a message on Instagram that raised concerns among his celebrity friends and fans.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote in a now-deleted message, just hours before a new Saturday Night Live episode began. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

After publishing the message, the New York Police Department did a welfare check and NBC assured fans that Davidson arrived at Rockefeller Plaza before SNL started. However, he reportedly missed dress rehearsal and executive producer Lorne Michaels cut his characters from the live sketches.

Davidson only made two brief appearances during the winter finale. He was briefly in a pre-taped sketch parodying the Oscar host search. He later introduced Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” in his only live appearance on the night.

Once filming wrapped, Davidson left 30 Rock and was not seen with his fellow cast members. Instead, he left to meet Machine Gun Kelly, who flew across the country to check in on his friend earlier in the day. Grande was also reportedly at the studio, but TMZ reported that Davidson asked security to keep her from reaching the SNL set.

The comedian has been open about his struggles with Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder.

On Dec. 3, called out online bullies and said he would not “kill himself.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD [borderline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” Davidson wrote at the time. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

Davidson will be spending New Year’s Eve in the Boston area. He is still scheduled to headline a comedy show at the Chevalier Theater in Medford, Massachusetts on Monday night.

