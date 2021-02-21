'SNL' Host Regé-Jean Page: See 'Bridgerton' Star's Best Instagram Posts

As the world awaits Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page's Saturday Night Live debut, many fans of the show are trying to get more acquainted with the British-Zimbabwean actor. While the new star earned his breakout role on the Shonda-Rhimes produced Netflix series, Page has been seen in multiple large projects including the rebooted Roots miniseries and ABC's For the People. He also earned a spot in the Tessa Thompson-led film Sylvie's Love on Amazon Prime. For his next act (aside from starring in the second season of Bridgerton), Page has been cast in the upcoming movie adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, which is also set to star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith, THR reports. In addition to the star's growing resume, he's also growing quite an impressive following on Instagram. With 4.9 million followers, he's been known to post a show-stopping photo or two.

Here's Page, posed with his Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor. The two briefly were rumored to have an off-camera romance, but those stories were quickly put to bed when Page was spotted with a new potential girlfriend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext

Page started the year next to the ocean. He posted the photo with a sweet message for the new year saying, "fresh dawn. New light. May we all step into brighter horizons this year." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext

He shared a behind-the-scenes look on the set of Sylvie's Love. "Been waiting for the good times to roll," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext

He promoted another one of his upcoming projects Don't Wait with a lengthy message on masculine vulnerability. "A month before the death of George Floyd, I was in London and I reached out to an old colleague, Lanre Malaolu suggesting we finally got round to connecting in the way we’d put off for years and collaborate while I was grounded on a rare trip back in the UK. I had just finished this complicated sort of anthemic lullaby about love, legacy, loss - and how men particularly, deal with such vulnerabilities - with my brother (together we go by the musical pseudonym ‘TUNYA’). Lanre’s recent work exploring tenderness within Black masculinity seemed a perfect, unexpected, and exciting match to explore the themes of the music visually," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext

In another beachy photo, Page posted himself relaxed on the beach surrounded by palm trees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext

The actor, who grew up splitting his time between Zimbabwe and England, shared his changed perspective on Los Angeles as he laid next to the ocean. "Ok, fine LA, you have upsides too I guess," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) prevnext