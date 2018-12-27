‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Reportedly Spent Christmas With Mom After Rollercoaster Year

Pete Davidson spent the holidays surrounded by family and friends following a concerning social media post indicating that he had been considering suicide.

According to photos obtained by Radar Online, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted Christmas Day with his mother, Amy, and little sister, Casey, as they celebrated the holiday at a relative’s home in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The Christmas festivities included a home cooked meal by Davidson’s mother, who was photographed in the kitchen of the home as Davidson appeared to be smoking a clove cigarette indoors. Despite the up and down year for the star, he was seen smiling in another photo as he talked with another family member.

The family gathering came just days after the SNL star sparked worry among fans when he posted a message to Instagram on Dec. 15 suggesting that he was suicidal.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

In the hours prior to that, he had penned another message regarding mental health, praising Kanye West for his openness when it came to speaking about the topic.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” he wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

The messages, along with all of his social media accounts, were soon deleted, and Davidson went on to make a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live just hours later to introduce Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance of the night.

Davidson was spotted leaving the SNL set following the episode in his friend and Big Time Adolescence co-star Machine Gun Kelly’s back SUV. He remained out of the spotlight until he was spotted at the rapper’s concert just days later at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since rising to fame, Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles, even more so in the weeks following his split from former fiancée Ariana Grande. The breakup sparked an onslaught of criticism from Grande’s fans, which some have credited for the concerning Instagram post.