‘SNL’ Comedian Admits to ‘Selling’ Pills to Castmates

Comedian Chris Redd is opening up about his time at Saturday Night Live, revealing that he was “selling” pills to some of his castmates while struggling with his own “pill issues.”

Redd, 40, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video promoting his upcoming comedy show Caveat, saying that he wants to practice “leading with more vulnerability and openness” this year.

The former SNL cast member, who appeared from 2017 to 2022 on the sketch show, revealed that he “had some pill issues” during his seasons on the show, saying that while it was “nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black ass.”

Amid his own problems, Redd said he was “selling” pills as well, “some to people, to some of my castmates,” assuring, “I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf—rs.”

Despite his issue being a bit of an open secret amongst the cast members, Redd said their lack of support was hurtful.

“It was really funny to me that I would be around, on this s—, and people would talk s— about me, and I would hear them, because, you know, some of that adderall s— got you f—king super-hearing.”

“But [they] wouldn’t help me, you know. I would have panic attacks, [they] wouldn’t be concerned about me or nothing,” he continued. “Just would talk s—. It’s crazy how somebody would watch you destroy yourself.”

Redd then explained how his headline-making relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, fit into the whole story. Evangeline was married to Thompson, Redd’s co-star, from 2011 to 2022, but dated Redd after their split.

“This lady was the only one to call me on my s— to help me with my s—,” Redd explained. “She helped me with my therapy journey.”

Evangeline told Redd “things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently,” and they eventually “fell in love.”

An emotional Redd said the relationship “made [him] look terrible,” and that he and Thompson had agreed to keep it “under wraps” until “everybody found out.”

“To all the fans I disappointed, just know this was not something — I don’t feel like a pimp,” he said. “I don’t feel cool about this at all, besides the fact that I found someone that makes me feel like I didn’t even know what love was for real. And I just feel like I couldn’t miss out on it.”

As Redd noted, “It felt like a love I couldn’t miss out on and I had to shoot for it.”