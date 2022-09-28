'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife

There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson.

According to the outlet, Redd and Evangeline became official within the past year. TMZ also stressed that there was no overlap between their relationship and Evangeline and Thompson's. While Thompson and Evangeline announced their split earlier this year, they have been reportedly living separate lives for the past few years. They reportedly have been intending to get a divorce since 2019.

Interestingly enough, this relationship news comes shortly after Redd announced that he was leaving SNL in advance of the newest season. He initially joined the show in 2017. Redd said in a statement about his departure, which NBC shared with the New York Times, "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

After his departure was announced, Redd was seen in New York City with Evangeline. Considering the timing of everything, some speculated that Thompson had Redd fired from the sketch comedy series. However, as TMZ noted, that isn't the case. Redd reportedly chose to leave the NBC show in order to pursue other projects including an Audible production with Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of SNL. As the publication also noted, Thompson is aware of his estranged wife's new relationship with his former co-worker. There is reportedly no drama in the situation and Thompson himself is also back on the dating scene.

In April, it was reported that Thompson and Evangeline were going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage. The pair, who share daughters Gianna and Georgia, wed in 2011 at an aquarium in Atlanta. Thompson reportedly filed for divorce in June. At the time, TMZ reported that the two exes have agreed to share 50/50 custody of their children.