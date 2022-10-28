'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Attacked Before Comedy Show

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was involved in a scary incident near NYC's Comedy Cellar, leaving him bleeding before a show. According to PEOPLE, Redd was scheduled to perform a set at the popular club when he was allegedly assaulted by a man after exiting his car and walked to the venue.

The 37-year-old was reportedly punched in the nose and left bleeding. The assailant fled the scene and has not been arrested as of publication. Redd was later taken to Bellvue Hospital for treatment.

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Chris Redd was taken to a NYC hospital Wednesday for injuries to his face after stepping out for a comedy show in Greenwich Villagehttps://t.co/DfbhdzVQEA — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) October 28, 2022

The incident at the Greenwich Village staple was reportedly caught on camera, with TMZ sharing a clip that showed Redd being attended to, while blood can be viewed splattered on the sidewalk. According to TMZ, the man who allegedly punched Redd was dressed in a security guard uniform. After the one punch, the assailant then escaped into the night, with no information about any motivation for the attack.

Police were quick to the scene, too, with officers patrolling the area arriving swiftly. Officers had no other information at the time. TMZ does add that Redd's Greg Yuna chain was snatched during the incident, but came apart on the street after the suspect tried to run. Redd did recover the necklace before being taken to the hospital.

Redd appeared on SNL starting in 2017 through 2022, when he announced his departure shortly before the start of the 48th season. "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in a statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

His exit was also followed by the news that he was allegedly romantically linked to former co-star and SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson's estranged wife. No word on if that played a part in his exit from the show, but the news did make headlines around the same time.