‘Smallville’ Star Tom Welling Arrested

Tom Welling has been arrested. TMZ reports that the Smallville star, 47, was arrested in Yreka, California, in the early hours on Monday in an Arby’s parking lot for allegedly driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was reportedly around 0.08%, per police records. Not much else is known about the situation, including what he was doing in the NorCal town and if he’s still being booked.

News of the arrest comes just after Welling attended Fan Expo Portland over the weekend with his fellow Supermen Tyler Hoechlin, George Newbern, and Dean Cain. He hasn’t posted anything on social media since Sunday, when he wished his wife of five years, equestrian Jessica Rose Lee, a happy birthday on Instagram.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Welling is not the first Smallville actor to be mixed in with some controversy. Although not on the same wavelength, Chloe Sullivan actress Allison Mack was involved with the NXIVM sex cult and arrested in 2019 and sentenced to three years in prison for her role as the second in command of the cult, run by Keith Raniere. Welling spoke out about her prison sentence in 2022, saying it would “be tough” to get her on the animated Smallville project he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum were developing.

As previously mentioned, Tom Welling is best known for his role as Clark Kent on The WB/The CW’s Smallville, a prequel to the beloved Superman story before he was the Man of Steel. The series ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011. Welling reprised the role in 2019 in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. He can most recently be seen in Mafia Wars, Clear Cut, The Winchesters, Professionals, and Lucifer, among others.

Aside from acting, Welling also hosts the Talkville podcast with Rosenbaum, where they watch episodes of Smallville each week and sometimes bring on special guests, such as co-stars Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, and more. As of now, the podcast has not addressed the arrest, and it’s unknown if episodes will be put on pause for the time being. It’s also unknown when more details could release about the arrest, but for now, all 10 seasons of Smallville are streaming on Hulu.