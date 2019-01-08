‘Smallville’ Star Tom Welling Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Jessica Rose Lee

Congratulations are in order for Smallville actor Tom Welling and his fiancée, Jessica Rose Lee, the couple celebrating the new year by welcoming a new life to their family!

The two welcomed their first child, a son named Thomson Wylde Welling, on Saturday, Jan. 5, an exciting announcement that Lee made via her Instagram account on Jan. 7, just two days after welcoming her baby boy.

“Thomson Wylde Welling January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE,” Lee announced the news, sharing a photo of the little boy swaddled in a blanket.

The couple had announced back in September that they were expecting their first child together, with Lee sharing a photo on social media of her and Welling cradling her growing baby bump.

“New life in the new year,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Welling, who is notoriously private and has not yet posted about his son’s birth, later shared the news on his own Instagram account just after Thanksgiving when he posted a similar photo of himself cradling his fiancée’s baby bump, expressing his gratitude on the news with the hashtags “thankful” and “baby.”

In the months leading up to little Thomson’s birth, Lee eagerly documented her pregnancy on social media. In a post on Oct. 4, she wrote about how it was a “wonderful time of life” for the couple, adding in a December post that all she wanted for Christmas was to welcome her little boy. On Jan. 3, she hinted that baby Thomson was well on his way, writing, “it’s all happening.”

News of their baby’s birth comes almost a year after they announced their engagement in February of 2018.

“To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond,” she wrote to Welling. “Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life.”

Although it is not known how long the couple has been together, they began appearing in photos together as early as 2015. Currently, there are no immediate plans for them to tie the knot.

Welling’s marriage to Lee will mark his second marriage, the Smallville actor having been married to Jamie White for 10 years before they divorced in 2013. At the time, it was reported that White had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting spousal support. They had reportedly split in 2012.