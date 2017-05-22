‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Maddie Brown Brush is a new mom!

The Sister Wives star and her husband Caleb Brush welcomed their healthy baby boy on Saturday, May 20. The couple named their newborn Axel James Brush.

He was born at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday and weighed in at 8 lbs., 8 oz. and is 21-inches long.

Brush was in labor for over 72 hours, which included 12 hours of hard labor and four hours of pushing.

“We’re feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “We’re looking forward to having a family. Now that he’s here we excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more.”

Sister Wives Star Maddie Brown Brush Welcomes Baby Boy — See the Adorable Photo https://t.co/g3Ub2iEJmI pic.twitter.com/uGsHDzJF4s — the pin (@la_patillaUs) May 22, 2017

Axel James is the first grandchild in the Brown family and his grandparents Kody and Janelle Brown couldn’t be more excited.

“I think being grandparents hasn’t sunk in yet,” they tell PEOPLE. “It’s so fun. I can’t believe how much we love this baby already.”

They continued, “The whole family is excited. In fact the biggest trick will be giving Maddie her rest because there’s going to be this long line of parents and siblings that will be continuously wanting to hold the baby.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest addition!

35 weeks 💚. Any bets on the date baby brush will make his debut? EDD is may20th. Let’s hear those guesses #BabyBoyBrush #Pregnancy #babyboy PC: @raquelwernerphoto @raquel_werner A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

