‘Sinners’ and Marvel Actress Reveals Pregnancy on Golden Globes Red Carpet

One popular actress announced big news on the Golden Globes’ red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku, known for her role as Hunter B-15 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for her award-winning performance as Annie in 2025’s smash-hit horror epic Sinners, showed up to the 2026 Golden Globes with a notable baby bump, revealing her second pregnancy to the public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 39-year-old actress told Vogue in a written statement that the bright yellow dress is a representation of the Yoruba phrase “Iya ni Wúrà,” or “mother is golden.” She said she chose the custom Matthew Reisman gown because she “knew it was the right dress and the right moment.”

Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Wunmi Mosaku on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In the statement, she said “everything in me resists sharing it publicly,” referring to it as “beautiful, personal, sacred news.”

“[It’s] not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me,” she wrote, adding, “I’ll be in the public eye for the coming weeks as we excitedly take our seats amongst our peers, and I will be doing it with an ever-growing bump.”

The actress is at the Golden Globes to help celebrate the success of Sinners, which has seven nominations at this year’s ceremony.

Mosaku already has one child, so she’s familiar with the questions that come with pregnancy.

“I’ve been advised to get ahead of speculation and questions. Keen eyes mean speculation has already begun. ‘Is she pregnant? Has she gained weight? What’s with the outfit?’” she wrote. “Truthfully, I’d love to just show up as me—a woman who happens to be pregnant—celebrating our powerful film and our amazing team, while I protect this most sacred prayer of my life. So, I’ve decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together.”