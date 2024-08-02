Singer-Songwriter Dies From Lung Cancer Complications: Jerry Fuller Was 85

Jerry Fuller was an accomlished songwriter who penned countless tunes, such as 'Young Girl' for Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.

Legendary singer-songwriter Jerry Fuller has died. He was 85. According to a statement from Fuller's representatives, the musician "passed away due to complications from lung cancer," and was "surrounded by his family and loved ones."

Singer Gary Puckett, of Gary Puckett & The Union Gap — who recorded Fuller's song "Young Girl" — paid tribute to Fuller, saying, "What can I say about a guy who's vision defined my musical identity and destiny. What can ANYONE say about a man who gave SO much to SO many through his talents and efforts in the world of music. Thank you, Jerry! The world was a better place with you in it."

Originally from Forth Worth, Texas, Fuller grew up in a musical family, making it a natural transition into a his illustrious career. Over the years he wrote songs recorded by some major artists, such as Reba McEntire, Sam Cooke, Don McLean, Johnny Lee, Pat Boone, Engelbert Humperdink, and many more.

In addition to writing songs for others, Fuller also recorded some of his own songs, early in his career, charting with tracks like "Betty My Angel" and "Tennessee Waltz." He also worked a producer for man years, and in 1982 finally got the chance to produce his old friend, Glen Campbell. Fuller produced Glen's Old Home Town album, featuring the hit single, "I Love How You Love Me" and Jerry's song, "A Woman's Touch", a hit for Tom Jones later that same year.

Fuller is survived by his wife, Annette Fuller and their children, Adam Lee and Anna Nicole.