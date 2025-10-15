Singer/Sitcom Star Heads to Hospital After Kitchen Mishap

One British pop star was rushed to the hospital after suffering an unfortunate injury in the kitchen.

46-year-old singer Jo O’Meara told her fans on Instagram that she scorched herself while making soup last Thursday. In the video, she lifts her shirt to show her stomach covered in bandages and said she’d “burnt herself to pieces.”

“That’s what happened, that was me trying to make a soup,” she said.

O’Meara is best known for being a member of the pop band S Club, which was active from 1999 to 2003, then reunited in 2023. The group rose to fame by appearing in their own British TV show, titled Miami 7, in 1999. S Club has released four albums, with several songs from each album hitting the top 10 on the UK charts.

After the initial breakup of S Club, O’Meara appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, where she drew worldwide ire for her insensitive comments about people of Indian descent on the show.

In the video, she continued to explain that she “can’t cook, and shouldn’t be allowed to cook.”

“I’m not safe, I’m not safe in the kitchen. I’m not safe anywhere near a kitchen and we know this now,” O’Meara said. “We’ve tried everyday since we got back from our holiday. I’ve tried so bloody hard and I can’t do it… I’m officially banned for life from the kitchen and I’m never cooking anything again, you’d be lucky to get a bit of toast out of me.”

And just in case you weren’t sure, the post’s caption backs that sentiment up.

“I’m officially Done. No need to send recipes, give advice on cooking or anything remotely involved with food or kitchen,” she wrote. “Cindy is officially been reinstated to that department as it is pretty obvious now that I can’t cook!”