Singer Javier Galvan Killed 3 People in DUI Crash — Now He's Been Sentenced

The singer's decision to get behind the wheel has already had massive impact on several lives.

Two years after the deadly crash that claimed three lives, Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino is finally facing punishment for his role in the crash. According to KCBD out of Lubbock, Texas, the former Tejano musician and former member of the band Fama was sentenced to 15 years in prison due to the decision to drive drunk.

"Here Mr. Galvan took three people away from me and was sentenced to 15 years with the possibility of parole at seven-and-a-half years," Michael Ramos said after the decision. "It just doesn't seem right."

Trevino, best known for his stage name, struck the Ramos family in June 2021, causing the deadly accident that killed Marisa Ramos, Cissy Ramos, and 7-year-old Adalynn Muniz. "You never realize when it can happen to you," Ramos continued. "I was actually on the sad side of this situation and my family members were the ones taken away from me. More than anything, my kids, their lives were changed forever ruined forever. Especially my girls that were involved in the accident."

Ramos' other two daughters were also injured in the accident, though they were not as life-threatening as the rest of their family. Keele and Kolbie both survived the accident, with the latter suffering a massive brain injury.

"She was never expected to walk again. There for a minute actually didn't even know if she would survive," Ramos continued. "She came home paralyzed on the right side of her body. Came home in a wheelchair when days before the accident she was running and jumping."

Trevino left his band to "pursue life as a minister," according to the outlet. But he will now spend at least 7 years behind bars, earning fifteen years for the deaths of the Ramos women and then 10 years for each of the two intoxicated assault charges.

"To me, that is not a disciple of God," Ramos added. "That's the devil in disguise. So, I told him, Mr. Galvan personally myself, I forgive you, because that's what my God teaches me. I said, 'the ministry that you were supposedly teaching, all I ask of you is that you turn it in the right direction.'" While the sentence is not to his liking, Ramos did express happiness that some punishment was finally handed out.