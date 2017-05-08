Simon Saran Weighs In On Farrah Abraham’s MTV Awards Outfit, And The Internet Did Not Agree With Him

Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran weighed in on the Teen Mom OG star’s Bollywood-inspired outfit that she wore to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 25-year-old mother of one turned heads on the red carpet at the star-studded event in a three-piece pink and gold sari, complete with headpiece, and a bindi on the red carpet. While many lashed out at Farrah for the look, Simon Saran thought she “nailed it.”



Saran retweeted an image of Farrah with the caption: “Nailed it! Looking good! @F1abraham #teenmomog #MTVMovieAwards.”

While at the awards show, Farrah spoke to TooFab and said that she “wanted to bring culture to the red carpet,” and that she wasn’t worried “at all” about any possible backlash.

“I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences,” Abraham said. While discussing the outfit, she said it made her feel “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!”

Farrah Abraham may have had a high opinion of her MTV Awards dress look, but many on social media did not. The Teen Mom OG Twitter account was flooded with people expressing their disdain for the dress.

“That is the ugliest dress since Bjork’s swan one!” one user wrote.

“NO one is loving that look. I swear to you,” another comment read.

Farrah Abraham was clearly feeling confident in her outfit as she took to social media to share a slew of posts from the awards ceremony. One photo shows Farrah on the red carpet putting her controversial getup on full display. Abraham showed some skin with the midriff-baring top and high-waisted skirt while posing with her back to the camera.

Farrah Abraham has been at the center of media controversy in recent weeks for her seemingly ever-changing appearance. She brushed off the backlash by saying that she is trying to show other women that they too can bring “sexy back.”

“I’m speaking proof that you can be a mother, you can be strong, you can be sexy, you can be whatever you want,” she said. “You can be fearless. So yes, all moms can get their sexy back, like Justin Timberlake.

