Simon Cowell Makes Claims About the Entertainment Industry Amid Hollywood Sex Scandals

Simon Cowell admits that entertainment industry is not a “nice” one, especially for children. Weighing in on the recent sexual assault and harassment scandals in Hollywood, Cowell revealed that he was “put in situations” in his youth.

“Look, I have grown up in the music business. Even as a kid I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it’s not a very nice business,” Cowell told The Sun at the Music Industry Trusts Awards.

The music mogul said that although the industry is “not nice,” he believes that karma will take care of those who abuse it or other people.

“But people get what they deserve. That’s all I’m going to say,” he said.

The 58-year-old also said that he believes the industry will change now that more people are coming forward about the rampant sexual misconduct.

“Well, I do [think there will be change] actually to be honest with you,” he said.

Cowell’s comments come in the wake of many sexual harassment and assault scandals surrounding Hollywood heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. Weinstein is facing allegations from women in Hollywood stemming all the way back to the 1980s, while Spacey faces similar allegations from men and underage boys.

Cowell recently suffered a scare after he fainted and fell down the stairs in his London home and an ambulance rushed him to the emergency room. Cowell said his “low blood pressure” was to blame and that he has vowed to take better care of himself for his 3-year-old son’s sake.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” he said.

“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,” he explained. “After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”