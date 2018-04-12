Simon Cowell Reveals the Real Reason He Fell Down Those Stairs

Six months after he was rushed to the hospital following an accidental fall inside his London home, Simon Cowell chalks the the accident up to being an exhuasted, “overly tired” dad and work-a-holic.

The X Factor judge told The Sun that since the October incident, he’s made some serious lifestyle changes.

“I’m OK now. In a way, it was a wake-up call. It wasn’t the end of the world — but a bit embarrassing.”

He went on to praise the work of the National Health Service for the quality of care he received while hospitalized.

“I will never hear a bad word about the NHS,” he declared. “You have an MOT when that happens. They do every possible test, and there was nothing wrong.”

If the fall was a wake-up call, it was a scary one. Cowell said he’s created more balance in his life, as he blames his hectic schedule as a father and entertainment media mogul on the fall.

“If I’m honest with you, I was probably over-tired. I feel better this year than I do this time last year,” he said, adding that included in his schedule are “not so many meetings, not so many late night calls. Bit more balance.”

The America’s Got Talent judge gushed over his 4-year-old son, Eric, revealing that he plans on roping him into his multi-million dollar empire one day.

“I look at things through my son Eric’s eyes now. I want to spend time with him. I’m lucky because he likes the shows, and comes down to the shows with me.”

When asked if Eric would one day take over the business, Cowell said, “I’m trying to train him up, a million percent. I’d love him to take over. I think about it all the time.”

“He’s really confident, he knows what everyone does,” he added.

Cowell missed the first two live X Factor shows of the season last fall after his incident. A few weeks afterward, he told The Sun the fall made him realize that he is not “invincible” and that he has a “responsibility” as a dad to take control of his health.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said at the time, adding that low blood pressure may have contributed to why he passed out.

“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,” he explained. “After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

It is believed that Cowell was home alone at the time of the accident, as his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, was in New York.