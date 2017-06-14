Sienna Miller Joins Instagram, Follows Ex Jude Law’s Entire Family

Sienna Miller is finally giving in to the peer pressure and joining social media. The American Sniper actress created an Instagram account on Monday night and proceeded to her ex Jude law's family members.

Hello World Wide Web. #givenin #peerpressure #luddite 🙃 A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The British actress' first post was a picture that showed her holding up her arms with the word "Greetings" scrawled on both hands. She was photographed wearing a t-shirt that reads: "We should all be feminists."

Miller captioned the snap: "Hello World Wide Web. #givenin #peerpressure #luddite."

The mother-of-one went on to follow ex Jude Law's children Rafferty Law and Iris Law. There was clearly no bad blood between Miller and Jude Law's former flames as she also followed his ex-wife Sadie Frost.

Not only did the 35-year-old blond beauty follow Jude Law's family, but also she followed Barack and Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, her former co-star Ben Affleck, and British models Cara and Poppy Delevingne, according to Daily Mail.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law met on the set of 2004 flick Alfie. The two got engaged on Christmas Day. In July of the following year the 44-year-old King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor was forced to issue a public apology to Sienna after having an affair with his children's nanny.

The two attempted to reconcile their relationship, but they separated in November of 2006.

Sienna shares a 4-year-old daughter named Marlowe with actor Tom Sturridge. The two dated from 2011 to 2015. In February of this year, the actress spoke out about her relationship with her daughter.

"Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other. It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends," she said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Even though they broke up, Sienna still has a good relationship with Sturridge. The two often stay at each other's homes in order to give their daughter a more stable life.

"We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time."