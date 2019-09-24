Sid Haig Posted ‘Wise Words’ Photo of Morgan Freeman Prior to His Death

Just a month before his death, renowned horror actor Sid Haig, best known for his role of Captain Spaulding in multiple Rob Zombie films, shared a few “wise words” from Morgan Freeman with his more than 140,00 Instagram followers. Haig passed away Saturday at the age of 80.

“Wise words…” Haig simply captioned the post, which is dated Thursday, Aug. 15, just a little more than a month before his Saturday, Sept. 21 death.

“Some of the best advice I’ve been given: ‘Don’t take criticism from people you would never go to for advice,’” the accompanying quote from Freeman read.

“Imagine if Morgan Freeman narrated your life. It would be the cherry on top of the cake man,” one fan commented on the post at the time of its posting.

“I’d say that’s about 99 percent of the internet… keep doing what your doing… love your movies,” added another.

“I think your comment is better [and] holds true on every level,” wrote a third, going on to share wise words from Haig himself. “‘if you’re not passionate about what you want to do, you won’t be good at it!’ -Sid haig.”

Just weeks after his final post, Haig, born Sidney Eddy Mosesian, was hospitalized after he suffered a “nasty spill” at his home. He was transferred to the ICU, where he is believed to have remained until his death, after he began suffering from breathing complication. On Sept. 6, his wife, Susan L. Oberg, asked for prayers for her husband.

On Monday morning, Oberg announced via her husband’s Instagram account that he had “passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.” She added that her husband, born on July 14, 1939, had passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21.

In the wake of his passing, Haig’s Aug. 15 post has been transformed into a place where fans are paying tribute and paying their respects to the late actor.

“Rest in peace Captain,” one person wrote. “Even though i didnt get to meet you i still feel your presence. Rest easy now.”

“So sorry for your loss,” added another.

“Rest In Peace,” commented a third, adding a broken heart emoji.

After breaking into the entertainment industry as a drummer, recording the No. 4 hit single “Full House” with the T-Birds in 1958, Haig got his start in acting after appearing in Jack Hill’s UCLA student film The Host. In his decades-long career that followed, he would go on to star as Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, a role he reprised in Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell. He also had a number of other credits, including Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Kill Bill: Volume 2.