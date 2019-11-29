Sia Surprises Walmart Shoppers By Going Incognito to Buy Their Groceries

Singer-songwriter Sia surprised Walmart shoppers at a Palm Springs, California store by buying groceries for the other customers on Wednesday. She tried to stay undercover, even telling Walmart employees she won the lottery, but a fan identified her and the “Chandelier” singer posed for a photo. Sia has a home in the Palm Springs area and was also reportedly seen at a nearby TJ Maxx helping out shoppers.

Fan Adri Buckles filmed Sia asking if she could pay for the customers behind her. The singer claimed her name was “Cici” and said she just won the lottery. Most of the shoppers did not immediately recognize Sia, who is famous for performing on stage wearing giant wigs that obscure her face. One viewer told KESQ she did not even realize it was Sia until she looked at the photos at home.

Other viewers told KESQ that Sia paid customers’ bills at a TJ Maxx in Palm Springs as well.

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

“So [Sia] paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!” Buckles wrote on Twitter, where she shared the video.

Dozens of Twitter followers praised Sia for her kindness towards others on the day before Thanksgiving.

“I love that she did this not for recognition of showing kindness, but just actually being a kind person. She didn’t want people to know who she was, or why she was doing it,” one person tweeted.

“For I was hungry, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: God bless you Sia,” another wrote.

“That’s selfless & authentic….and under the radar….now let’s add her to all our playlists,” another tweeted.

Sia has a history with the Palm Springs area. In 2013, Variety reported that the Australian singer, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, bought a home in Palm Springs. In August 2014, she tied the knot with filmmaker Erik Anders Lang at the home.

In October, Sia revealed on Twitter that she suffers from a neurological disease and ehlers danlos. She came forward to let fans who face chronic pain daily that they are not alone.

“Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f– hard,” she tweeted last month. “Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

Sia said her neuralgia was caused by a routine surgery a few years ago and was incorrectly diagnosed with bipolar 2.

“Oh yeah, herniated c6-7 c4-5 and cubitle tunnel syndrome. No STDs, which frankly, is miraculous given my twenties. so… Plenty of people suffering more than me. At least I have resources,” Sia wrote. “I really feel for those struggling w/the healthcare system. KEEP GOING!”

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images